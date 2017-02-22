A 42-year-old man charged in 2016 with manslaughter in connection with an alleged homicide in Thunder Bay, Ont. missed a court appearance Tuesday, according to Thunder Bay police.

In a written release issued Wednesday, police said a warrant has been issued for Armand George Cummings. Police said they are encouraging the Thunder Bay man to turn himself in.

Cummings was charged in September, 2016 with the death of Mannie "Josh" Spence. The 35-year-old's body was found near the intersection of Court and Wilson Streets in Thunder Bay.

Anyone with information on Cummings' whereabouts is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.