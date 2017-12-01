A new group is calling on Thunder Bay City Council to tax apartment buildings, homes and condos at the same rate.

The Thunder Bay Coalition Against Property Tax Discrimination says apartment buildings with six or more units are currently taxed at a rate that's about 2.5 times higher than single-family homes, condos and smaller apartment buildings in the city.

"The coalition feels that it is unfair to treat different classes of residential properties differently," said Susan Cepanec, landlord representative for the coalition.

Cepanec said the average monthly rent in Thunder Bay is about $860. About $100 would be shaved off of that if the tax rates paid by large apartment buildings was lowered to the same rate paid by other classes of residential buildings, she said.

"It's legislated by the province that the tax savings result in a rent reduction," Cepanec said.

Cepanec said there are other benefits to lowering the tax rate, as well.

"From a city planning point of view, you want to encourage density," she said. "You don't want urban sprawl."

"It doesn't encourage ... multi-residential to be built if policies are discriminatory and make it more expensive."

Newly-formed group

The coalition is a new group in the city, forming over the course of the last few months.

The coalition hosted an open house in Thunder Bay on Thursday. Just under 100 people attended.

One of them was Julia Wojciechowski, a tenant in a large south-side building, who said her rent is about $1,300 a month.

She said large apartment buildings should be taxed at the same rate as other residential buildings.

"We'll get property tax rebates on our rent," she said. "But also, it'll make it easier, too, for the landowners. I feel it's a win-win situation."

The coalition is planning a deputation to Thunder Bay City Council; Cepanec said a date for that has not been set.

City of Thunder Bay representatives couldn't be reached for comment on Thursday.