There were no injuries resulting from a fire that broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on Thunder Bay's south side on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the building at 301 Simpson Street at about 3 p.m. with reports of a fire in the kitchen of an apartment on the building's second floor.

Firefighters at the scene said all four units on the building's second floor were evacuated, and the blaze was quickly extinguished. There was minimal damage to the building.