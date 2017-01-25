An anonymous donor is pledging $380,000 for a plan to prevent more young people from dying by suicide on Wapekeka First Nation in northern Ontario, after Health Canada denied funding last summer.

Difficulty in obtaining government funding was made public last week after the death of two 12-year-olds, Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox, in the remote community, about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

Wapekeka had alerted Health Canada to a suicide pact among young girls, and proposed a $376,706 community-based prevention plan while asking for funding last summer. As of last week, Wapekeka had not received any government funding promise.

"We are grateful that a private donor has stepped in where the government of Canada has failed," Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said in a news release on Wednesday.

Alvin Fiddler is grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, representing 49 First Nations in northern Ontario, including Wapekeka. (Alvin Fiddler)

The donor sent an initial instalment of $30,000 to Wapekeka on Monday, and is committed to fund approximately $380,000 for a youth mental health program in the First Nation, according to the release.

"We are overwhelmed with this act of generosity and cannot express how grateful we are that this donor is stepping in to help our people," said Wapekeka Chief Brennan Sainnawap.