Officials with Thunder Bay's Shelter House in northern Ontario say they were "floored" when a man gave $10,000 from a residential school settlement to the shelter's street outreach program.

"It was incredibly moving," Shelter House's development officer, Alexandra Calderon, told CBC News on Monday. "I mean, I'm very passionate about the work we do here at Shelter House, but it just takes it to a whole new level."

"I was without words, we were all in tears ... we were so grateful."

Shelter House officials said the donor is homeless and requested he remain anonymous, according to the organization's press release announcing the donation. Shelter officials added the man heard Matawa First Nations' challenge to help fund the street outreach program.

Shelter officials wouldn't disclose whether the donation was the total amount of the settlement.

"We tried to return the cheque — I know that he needs it — but he insisted that he wanted to make sure his friends were safe," Calderon was quoted as saying in Shelter House's release.

"He realized he was in a position to help his friends and was proud that he could help to ensure that his people are safe and healthy."

The street outreach, or SOS program, was cut back from a year-round service in March to only run during the cold-weather months. Shelter officials cited depleted financial reserves as the reason for the temporary suspension, but said that if they raised $200,000, the program could continue running for 12 months.

'It was incredibly moving,' Alexandra Calderon, Shelter House's development officer, said about the donation. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

The program reaches out to homeless, intoxicated and other at-risk people on the streets and transports them to necessary services, like the hospital, detox or shelters. It has been credited with saving lives and reducing the strain on emergency services.

The program started as a four-month pilot project in December 2013. Since 2014, Shelter House has been able to secure funding from the City of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board to continue it.

"Everyone, from our donor to all of the staff had tears in their eyes," Calderon said in the shelter's release. "It was incredibly moving and I hope it inspires more individuals and businesses in Thunder Bay help SOS get back out on the roads as soon as possible."

Shelter officials said they've now raised about $75,000 towards their goal. Proceeds from the 2017 Mayor's Mulligan charity golf tournament are scheduled to go towards the SOS program. It's expected to raise $25,000.