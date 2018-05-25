Find out how to balance your life at the 6th Annual Rural Health Fair

Officials at the NorWest Community Health Centres are inviting the public to the 6th Annual Rural Health Fair on Saturday, May 26 at the Kakabeka Falls and Rural District Legion Branch 225, just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont.

"The theme is balancing life ... and during this day we'll have a number of exhibitors, [and] we have the Kakabeka farmer's market, as well as a number of activities for all ages to participate in and some presentations as well," said the general manager of allied health and outreach services, Kristen Shields.

She said with about 50 community exhibitors invited, participants will have a chance to interact with all of them and ask questions about their health and well-being.

"Based on feedback we've received from the community ... they were looking for information on a number of topics, whether that was finding a sense of community, different sources of support, [or] mental health," Shields explained, "so we brought all these different organizations who can provide some information."

With the target audience focused on the residents in rural areas of Thunder Bay, Shields said each booth will have information about the services they can provide to people living outside of the city.

The health fair itself will also have activities for participants to take part in, in order to get people started on their long-term and short-term goals in fun ways.

"We've heard that [people] are looking for different services and ideas of how to support balance in life," Shield said, "so whether that's different interactions with other community members, looking for advocacy support, looking for mental health and addictions services ... there's a lot of things that fit into the topic."

The Rural Health Fair will take place on Saturday, May 26 at the Kakabeka Falls & Rural District Legion Branch 225 from noon to 3 p.m. More information can be found, including a list of some of the exhibitors, on the 6th Annual Rural Health Fair events page on Facebook.