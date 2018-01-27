Youth from Webequie First Nation have released a new music video featuring lyrics that speak of finding strength through connections to their heritage and each other.

"Anishinaabe Dreams" was produced in conjunction with DAREarts, a national children's charity that uses arts and leadership programs to empower youth to be leaders.

Director Lindsay Sarazin called the video a "coming of age" story about Indigenous youth growing stronger by returning to their traditions, stories, and ceremonies.

"Anishinaabe Dreams"

"It was actually one of the youth that said it best," Sarazin said. "It's almost like [female lead Latricia Shewaybick] is a witness to both the modern and the traditional life, and when she takes off the coat at the end, and you see the jingle dress underneath, it's that coming back to our tradition, the youth of today bringing back the traditional life."

"I think what the audience is going to pull from this is our youth are coming back to their roots, and it's going to make them stronger for it," Sarazin added.

The video marks the tenth anniversary of DAREarts' work in Webequie, and it benefited from funding available through the province's Ontario 150 programs, DAREarts founder and president Marilyn Field told CBC.

Artist and videographer Lindsay Sarazin said the "Anishinaabe Dreams" video is a coming of age story depicting Indigenous youth bringing back their traditions and becoming stronger in the process. (Lindsay Sarazin)

Juno-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Glenn Marais helped lead the songwriting process in Webequie in his capacity is an educator with the organization.

Getting to work on the project was special for him, he said.

"It was just such an amazing feeling, and to see our alumni working hand in hand with like five to six-year-old kids and all different age groups," Marais said. "And at the end of the video when they're dancing, and

Latricia Shewaybick, right, is prominently featured in the "Anishinaabe Dreams" video. (YouTube)

[it's] this joyous moment, and you look at these kids, they could be kids anywhere."

In crafting the lyrics for the song, Marais asked the youth to think of themes that might be shared with youth in other First Nations, where DAREarts also lead workshops last year — and they really "got it" he said.

"There's a line in the song, 'We are strong. We are proud. We are one. We are Anishinaabe.' And it's just like every time I hear that part in the song I get chills, because it just seems like such an important statement," Marais added.