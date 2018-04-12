Ginoogaming man ordered to pay $27K over animal cruelty sentencing

A 44-year-old man from Ginoogaming First Nation in northern Ontario has been ordered to pay more than $27,000 and prohibited from owning animals for life as part of his sentencing on animal cruelty charges.

The man was sentenced this week in Thunder Bay. In addition to the restitution payment and animal ownership prohibition, he was also given six months in custody — to be served in the community — and 12 months probation.

All charges against a 46-year-old female co-accused were withdrawn.

The sentence stems from charges laid in February 2017, when Greenstone OPP began investigating a report of neglected dogs located at a cabin just north of the Lower Flat Rapids area in Ginoogaming First Nation Territory.

Officers found 15 dogs in the cabin. Three were deceased, and the rest had various injuries and health issues.

The man, and a 46-year-old woman were charged with animal cruelty offences, and 16 additional dogs owned by the couple were surrendered to the OPP and the Thunder Bay branch of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in March 2017.

