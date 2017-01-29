A minor hockey tournament scheduled for mid-March in Fort William First Nation and Thunder Bay, Ont. is looking for more teams.

The Anemki Unity Winter Classic is scheduled for March 13 to 16. Announced in December, Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins said the tournament is an opportunity to promote inclusivity and combat racism.

Organization efforts for the tournament, which is to feature boys and girls teams from Tyke to Midget divisions, are well underway, but officials are still looking for more teams to sign up, said Kristy Boucher, Fort William First Nation's communications officer.

She said organizers would like to see 50 teams or more from the First Nation, Thunder Bay and other northern communities enter.

"Because we're going into the city of Thunder Bay for rinks and at Fort William First Nation, we have quite a large capacity that we can draw from," she said.

A number of other events are planned for the week as well, Boucher said, including opening ceremonies and hockey clinics. Organizers are also working to secure activities outside the rink to tie in with March Break, she added.

Officials said they hope the tournament becomes an annual event.