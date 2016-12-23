Chief Peter Collins says inclusivity is the aim of a new hockey tournament and series of basketball games announced at Fort William First Nation in northern Ontario.

The First Nation, and its neighbour, the City of Thunder Bay, announced the Anemiki Unity Winter Classic on Thursday. The tournament, for boys and girls from Tykes to Midget divisions is set for March 13 to 16, 2017 in the two communities.

"We talk about racism in Thunder Bay, I look at it as a factor, it's a two-way street," Collins said. "At the end of the day, we have to learn and understand each other and we have to learn to get along with each other.

"So I came up with the idea of a tournament, that's where you see most of the relationships built is in a sporting venue."

Collins said he was inspired to do something to increase understanding between the neighbouring communities after being interviewed by high school students from Thunder Bay.

"What really motivated me was they came out to understand and educate themselves on a little bit of the history of Fort William and they were explaining that some of their families don't really know our community, don't really understand," he said.

"The arena is where families really seem to mingle and get to know each other."

The Anemki Unity Winter Classic will also include a series of all-ages Special Olympics basketball games.

"It's important to ensure that we are including as many people as possible, not just First Nations people, but non-First Nations people and those with disabilities," Collins said.

Registration begins on January 10, but Collins said teams from about 25 other First Nations have already expressed interest in the tournament.

He hopes it becomes an annual event.