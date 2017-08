Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a woman from Thompson Man., who was reported missing in the city.

According to a written release from police, Amy Trout, 37, was last seen in the city after she was visiting from the northern Manitoba community.

Police described her as being Indigenous and about five-feet-two-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with long brown hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.