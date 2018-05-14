Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy in Thunder Bay, Ont., area
Anyone who sees Gabriel McCallum is asked to call 911
Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area.
Police say Gabriel McCallum is described as a Caucasian boy, standing three-feet-six-inches and weighing 60 pounds. McCallum reportedly has black hair and is wearing faded grey jeans, a long sleeve Canada shirt and camouflage rubber boots.
According to police, the suspect is Lynda McCallum, who is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian female, standing five-feet-two-inches and weighing 130 pounds.
She reportedly has blonde/brown hair and was last seen wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt.
The vehicle is described as being silver with a loud exhaust. It was last seen on Copenhagen Road in Gorham Township, just outside of Thunder Bay.
Anyone who sees the child is asked to call 911.
ALERTE AMBER EN VIGUEUR <a href="https://t.co/9fhQZgIaON">pic.twitter.com/9fhQZgIaON</a>—@AMBERAlertONT