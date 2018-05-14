Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy in Thunder Bay, Ont., area

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area.

Police say Gabriel McCallum is described as a Caucasian boy, standing three-feet-six-inches and weighing 60 pounds. McCallum reportedly has black hair and is wearing faded grey jeans, a long sleeve Canada shirt and camouflage rubber boots.

According to police, the suspect is Lynda McCallum, who is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian female, standing five-feet-two-inches and weighing 130 pounds.

She reportedly has blonde/brown hair and was last seen wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt.

The vehicle is described as being silver with a loud exhaust. It was last seen on Copenhagen Road in Gorham Township, just outside of Thunder Bay.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call 911.