Enigmatic Algoma House brings house concerts to Thunder Bay, Ont.

There's a new concert venue in Thunder Bay called Algoma House. But where is it? And what is it? Chad Kirvan explains 3:31

An enigmatic new concert venue has sprung up in Thunder Bay, Ont., allowing music fans to enjoy intimate concerts in the comfort of a private living room.

Chad Kirvan started Algoma House around the time of the Live from the Rock Folk Festival last year.

"I guess I had a lot of friends coming through town, and they wanted to like practice but also meet up and play," he said.

He put on a house concert for them and filmed it, then created a YouTube channel to host it.

"It's a house, and it's on Algoma so Algoma House was created," Kirvan said.

Things have evolved organically since then, he said; interesting artists keep asking him to play, and he tries to accommodate them, he added. And what started out as an audience of friends has grown to include friends of friends and others from outside Kirvan's immediate network.

"I think the mystery of it is why it's also getting a lot of recognition," he said. "I feel like because people don't know where it is, and they don't know what it is, they're definitely really interested when they hear about it, so that was kind of my intent was to give it like a little bit of mystique."

House concerts are a longstanding tradition in roots music circles.

Homeowners invite artists to stay at their houses and perform in their living rooms, and they charge an admission of $10 or $15 to friends or neighbours who want to watch.

Networks such as the Winnipeg-based, Home Routes have sprung up to book high-end talent into networks of homes in a given region.

"It's like an AirBnB for bands," Kirvan said.

Algoma House has so far booked several local artists such as Norman Sponchia and Greenbank.

On Sunday, it hosted award-winning Toronto singer-songwriter Abigail Lapell.

Singer-songwriters don't get opportunities to play in such intimate settings very often, Sponchia told CBC.

"You can go play in bars and all that, but it's not at all the same," he added. "When you're a songwriter, you kind of really do enjoy an intimate kind of thing."

It's also nice to be able to play alongside touring acts, he said, and the fact that Kirvan video tapes the shows provides quality promotional material for the performers.

"I really admire this guy," Sponchia said. "I think that he's the kind of person that makes art happen in these towns."