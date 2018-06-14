Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police searching for missing 55-year-old woman

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for the public's help in searching for a missing woman.

Police say Alfrida Garofalo was last seen Wednesday morning at the Thunder Bay hospital

Thunder Bay police say they're asking for the public's help in finding Alfrida Garofalo. (Thunder Bay police / supplied)

Alfrida Garofalo, 55, was last seen around 9 a.m., on June 13 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, police said in a written release.

She is described as being about five-feet-four-inches tall with a thin build, dark hair and eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a maroon jacket and black pants.

Police said Garofalo's family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.

