Thunder Bay police searching for missing 55-year-old woman
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for the public's help in searching for a missing woman.
Police say Alfrida Garofalo was last seen Wednesday morning at the Thunder Bay hospital
Alfrida Garofalo, 55, was last seen around 9 a.m., on June 13 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, police said in a written release.
She is described as being about five-feet-four-inches tall with a thin build, dark hair and eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a maroon jacket and black pants.
Police said Garofalo's family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.