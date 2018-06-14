Thunder Bay police searching for missing 55-year-old woman

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for the public's help in searching for a missing woman.

Alfrida Garofalo, 55, was last seen around 9 a.m., on June 13 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, police said in a written release.

She is described as being about five-feet-four-inches tall with a thin build, dark hair and eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a maroon jacket and black pants.

Police said Garofalo's family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.