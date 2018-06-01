Ontario law society says it will review Thunder Bay lawyer's licence after sentencing

The Law Society of Ontario says it is reviewing "issues" related to the licence of a Thunder Bay, Ont., lawyer recently sentenced on several charges.

Alexander Zaitzeff pleaded guilty in April to two counts of assault, one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of unlawful firearm possession. He was subsequently sentenced to 15 months probation.

Zaitzeff was first arrested in November 2016. At the time, and because of the charges, the law society imposed an interlocutory suspension on his licence, which is a temporary or interim ban that a law society spokesperson said is typically issued "at the investigative stage, before a disciplinary hearing can be commenced."

In issuing the suspension, the law society's tribunal said "there was a significant risk that the public would lose confidence in the profession ... if the lawyer was allowed to continue to practise."

At the time, Zaitzeff was facing a number of other charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference and mischief; those charges were subsequently withdrawn.

The law society confirmed on Wednesday that Zaitzeff remains suspended. Spokesperson Gelek Badheytsang said in an email that whenever a lawyer is charged or convicted, the law society "investigates and, if the evidence warrants, takes disciplinary action."

He confirmed that, because Zaitzeff's charges have been "resolved," the organization will "review the issues and take action as deemed necessary."

Badheytsang added that a lawyer's licence can't be revoked without the law society's tribunal holding a hearing. No hearings were scheduled for Zaitzeff as of Thursday.