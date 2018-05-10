Nishnawbe Aski police officer says Law Enforcement Professional award an 'unexpected honour'
Det. Const. Alana Morrison received award from Ontario Women in Law Enforcement for victim support program
An officer with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service in Ontario has been honoured with a province-wide award for spearheading a victim services unit for smaller, isolated communities.
"It was such an unexpected honour," Det. Const. Alana Morrison told CBC's northern Ontario afternoon show, Up North, adding that she didn't know she had been nominated for that particular award.
Morrison was presented with the Law Enforcement Professional of the Year Award from the Ontario Women in Law Enforcement. The organization's annual awards recognize outstanding achievements of women in policing in Ontario.
Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAPSpolice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAPSpolice</a> D/Cst Alana Morrison on her prestigious & well-deserved Law Enforcement Professional of the Year Award <a href="https://twitter.com/OWLECanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OWLECanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/nFV89dpPqm">pic.twitter.com/nFV89dpPqm</a>—@NAPS_Police
She said the program's creation was inspired by what she has seen during her 16 years working with Nishnawbe Aski police, largely in the far north.
"One thing that I felt from going from call-to-call was that you don't have time to give that extra help to the victims that reported such serious incidents."
"As far as community-based programs go, there was no emergency services for [Indigenous women and girls] in the community at the time of an occurrence being reported — be it sexual assault or a domestic incident," she said. "So I felt that need for added services that us as police officers, in some of the busier communities, were unable to provide to them."
Filling a gap
The goal, Morrison said, was to "fill this gap" for victims between the time they file a police report and when victim-witness services gets involved. She said the programs work "hand-in-hand."
Funding came from the Ministry of the Attorney General, she said, which allowed the hiring of two women to help establish and staff the program, which is running in Mishkeegogamang, Sandy Lake, Attawapiskat and Moose Factory.
"Throughout the program, we were able to start care packages, which are overnight bags for moms, for toddlers and for babies," she said. "So we'll be able to supply them with [supplies], say, if they have to be flown out of the community."
The initiative is about three-months-old, Morrison said, adding that her program staff are visiting communities to provide education about domestic and sexual assault as well as elder and child abuse.
"The reward is definitely the fact that it's so important that [victims] have that support right from the get-go," she said.
"I'm hoping that it'll have a positive impact on the court process and a positive impact for her as far as dealing with the whole court and police process all the way through."