Nishnawbe Aski police officer says Law Enforcement Professional award an 'unexpected honour'

Law Enforcement Professional of the Year — An officer with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is being honoured for her work. Det. Cst. Alana Morrison has created a support program for woman in remote communites across northern Ontario who've been sexually assaulted or in a violent relationship.

An officer with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service in Ontario has been honoured with a province-wide award for spearheading a victim services unit for smaller, isolated communities.

"It was such an unexpected honour," Det. Const. Alana Morrison told CBC's northern Ontario afternoon show, Up North, adding that she didn't know she had been nominated for that particular award.

Morrison was presented with the Law Enforcement Professional of the Year Award from the Ontario Women in Law Enforcement. The organization's annual awards recognize outstanding achievements of women in policing in Ontario.

Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAPSpolice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAPSpolice</a> D/Cst Alana Morrison on her prestigious & well-deserved Law Enforcement Professional of the Year Award <a href="https://twitter.com/OWLECanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OWLECanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/nFV89dpPqm">pic.twitter.com/nFV89dpPqm</a> —@NAPS_Police Morrison's survivor support assistance program operates in remote northern communities. A person is assigned to accompany female victims of either sexual assault or serious domestic abuse to medical care, then to the subsequent court dates of the accused. She said the goal is to make sure the victim feels supported "right from the get-go," and is kept up-to-date on legal proceedings, especially when court may only visit the isolated community once every several weeks.

She said the program's creation was inspired by what she has seen during her 16 years working with Nishnawbe Aski police, largely in the far north.

"One thing that I felt from going from call-to-call was that you don't have time to give that extra help to the victims that reported such serious incidents."

"As far as community-based programs go, there was no emergency services for [Indigenous women and girls] in the community at the time of an occurrence being reported — be it sexual assault or a domestic incident," she said. "So I felt that need for added services that us as police officers, in some of the busier communities, were unable to provide to them."

Filling a gap

The goal, Morrison said, was to "fill this gap" for victims between the time they file a police report and when victim-witness services gets involved. She said the programs work "hand-in-hand."

Funding came from the Ministry of the Attorney General, she said, which allowed the hiring of two women to help establish and staff the program, which is running in Mishkeegogamang, Sandy Lake, Attawapiskat and Moose Factory.

The goal of the Survivor Assistance Support Program is to ensure victims in isolated communities of sexual assault or serious domestic violence are supported and kept up-to-date throughout the subsequent legal process. Morrison says the program works hand-in-hand with established victim-witness support services. (Nishnawbe Aski Police Service) The initiative has been able to reach out to victims in other ways, too, Morrison aded.

"Throughout the program, we were able to start care packages, which are overnight bags for moms, for toddlers and for babies," she said. "So we'll be able to supply them with [supplies], say, if they have to be flown out of the community."

The initiative is about three-months-old, Morrison said, adding that her program staff are visiting communities to provide education about domestic and sexual assault as well as elder and child abuse.

"The reward is definitely the fact that it's so important that [victims] have that support right from the get-go," she said.

"I'm hoping that it'll have a positive impact on the court process and a positive impact for her as far as dealing with the whole court and police process all the way through."