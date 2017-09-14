A live emergency training exercise will be held at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 14, but flights won't be affected, according to airport officials.

Ed Schmidtke, the airport's president and CEO, said several first-response and other agencies — including police, firefighters, paramedics, Nav Canada, Transport Canada, and its own internal emergency response workers — will be involved in the exercise, which will take the form of a mock emergency.

"It's going to be in a rather isolated location in the northwest corner of our property," Schmidtke said. "If you're flying in and out, you might see some activity on that corner of the airport, and if you're on Arthur Street, you may see some emergency vehicles coming and going."

Schmidtke said no specifics about the mock emergency are being released before it starts.

"To keep it as lifelike as possible, we're not releasing any details ahead of the exercise," he said.

The airport runs mock exercises like this once every few years.

"There's nothing like practice to see where there's opportunities for improvement in response," Schmidtke said.

Schmidtke said airlines are also lending support, with Bearskin offering up a plane for use in the exercise, and Air Canada Jazz is bringing emergency planners in to participate.

The exercise is scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m.