Man charged in Thunder Bay, Ont., north-side assault

A 41-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following a reported incident in a north-side apartment on Sunday evening, Thunder Bay police said.

41-year-old accused due in court Monday, police say

A 41-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following an altercation at a north-side Thunder Bay apartment, police said. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Officers were called to the area of Ambrose and Algoma Streets just before 6 p.m. to assist a man who was bleeding, according to police. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

Investigation revealed the man had been assaulted in an apartment in the 200 block of Pearl Street.

Shortly after 6 p.m. officers reportedly went to the apartment and arrested the accused. He was due in court Monday morning.

