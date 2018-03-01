A 27-year-old man is in custody after an assault on Thunder Bay's north side.

Police said officers were called to the area of Red River Road and Cumberland Street at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday about an injured male.

At the scene, officers found the 30-year-old victim, who had been assaulted, being tended to by three others. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said information gathered from people in the area led officers to the Shoreline Hotel, where the accused was located. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The accused appeared in court Thursday morning, and was remanded in custody.