A federal government grant will enable the economic development agency for Atikokan, Ont. to support more of the community's businesses and entrepreneurs.
On Thursday, MP Don Rusnak (Thunder Bay-Rainy River) announced FedNor is contributing $1 million to the Atikokan Economic Development Corporation (AEDC). The money will support the various services the AEDC offers Atikokan's business community, including loans, and business support and mentoring programs.
"Atikokan's in more of a unique position given their relative isolation and the distance that they are from major centres such as Thunder Bay," Rusnak said. "Thunder Bay has the benefit of the Chamber of Commerce ... and other organizations that are able to support small business."
"Really, Atikokan only has the economic development corporation, and the work they do to support small business in that region, and in Atikokan, has been amazing over the past 31 years."
Quetico support announced
The AEDC announcement was one of two Rusnak made in Atikokan on Thursday.
He also announced $7,500 for the Friends of Quetico Park, money that will be used to develop five new historically-descriptive signs, build a new boardwalk, and install new benches along the Paul Kane Interpretive Trail in Quetico Provincial Park.
