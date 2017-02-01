After spending nearly five years in custody, with more than four of those in solitary confinement, it's still not clear when Adam Capay will be tried on charges of first degree murder.

A trial date, set for March 20, has been "vacated" after Justice Danial Newton agreed to extend the time originally allotted in November for an inpatient psychiatric assessment of the 24-year-old.

It's the second psychiatric assessment ordered for Capay. The court first ordered an assessment on Nov. 16, 2015. Capay was later found fit for trial.

Last fall, Capay hired a new lawyer and his long stay in solitary confinement made headlines.

Then, late in November, his lawyer asked for the new assessment order. It goes beyond the interview-style questioning of the original test and is likely taking place in a psychiatric hospital.

The details of the assessment are subject to a publication ban.

A case management conference is scheduled for Feb. 22 to determine the next steps in the proceedings.

Capay was charged with murder after the death of Sherman Quisses of Neskantaga First Nation in 2012. At the time, both men were inmates at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.