A new online service hopes to help those in need of mental health, housing, chronic pain management or outpatient services in Thunder Bay, Ont., find the appropriate local service quickly and easily.

Access Point Northwest — a joint venture of Alpha Court, the Canadian Mental Health Association of Thunder Bay, St. Joseph's Care Group and Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre — launched Tuesday in Thunder Bay.

Automatic referral

The service allows those needing services, or someone acting on their behalf such as a physician, to fill out a questionnaire either online or on paper. The case will then be automatically referred to the appropriate local service provider.

"It looks at the level of service need the individual has, and it will match them to the appropriate service," said Nicole Latour, executive director of Alpha Court.

"It will stop duplicate referrals, so clients don't have to tell their story over and over again, and it makes navigating the system easier."

Latour added that there are coordinators who check referrals and make sure they're progressing through the system appropriately.

Needs met by walking through just one door

"How it works now is that we do have a centralized access point for case management, and outpatients only," she said. "Access Point Northwest has added housing as a component, and also chronic pain."

There are about 35 service providers in the community which individuals can be referred to, Latour said, so the new system also makes navigating them easier.

​"It's difficult to know where to go to have your needs met," she said. "This way, you don't have to make that decision — you just have to go to one door."

The new program will also serve as "a database, so it's a promising source of data to assist us with program and service provision," she said, adding that it could highlight the strengths and weaknesses of social services in the city.

Access Point Northwest can be accessed online at northwestaccesspoint.ca, or via phone at 807-624-3482.