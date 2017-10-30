A Lakehead University graduate is celebrating the end of the first phase of a campaign to raise awareness about the clean drinking water crisis faced by Canadian Indigenous communities.
Hasan Syed began the Access 2 Clean Water campaign in April, with the goal of running and walking from Vancouver to Ottawa. Last week, Syed announced he's all-but finished the first phase, travelling more than 4,700 kilometres himself, and raising about $21,000 so far.
Syed said he hasn't actually arrived in Ottawa yet; he'll be there, on Parliament Hill, for a rally on Nov. 9, which will mark the official end of the first phase of the campaign.
"There was a lot of support," Syed said of his journey across the country. "When I was on the highway, I would hear people honking, and people actually ... came out of their cars and gave me hugs, gave me donation money, said it's very important what you're doing."
The Ottawa rally is not the end of the project, however — Syed is looking ahead to phase two.
"We're right now working on compiling a map, an interactive map that showcases all the communities that are under a boil water advisory, or a [do not consume warning]," Syed said. "It's going to give a physical representation — when a Canadian looks at the map, they're know where they are and how close the closest community is to them."
