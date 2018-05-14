Suspect in Thunder Bay area abduction that prompted Amber Alert still at large

Police are still searching for a 47-year-old woman suspected of abducting an eight-year-old boy near Thunder Bay, Ont., on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called around 9 a.m. about an abduction in the area of Copenhagen Road in Gorham Township, north of Thunder Bay.

Responding officers were told the suspect, identified as Lynda McCallum, had fled the scene in a vehicle with the boy.

An Amber Alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m., and OPP spokesperson Shelley Garr said a member of the public contacted police with information about the boy's whereabouts about an hour later.

Garr said the boy was found in good health at the Tim Hortons on River Street in Thunder Bay, and the Amber Alert was cancelled.

McCallum, however, has not yet been located by police.

She's described as 5-2" tall, 130 pounds, with blonde/brown hair. She was wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt. The vehicle she was driving is described as silver with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about McCallum's whereabouts is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.