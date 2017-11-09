The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help after officials discovered another abandoned moose in northwestern Ontario.

Conservation officers said they located an abandoned cow moose off a forest access road near Legros Road in Alcona — approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Sioux Lookout — on Nov. 4.

Once found, officials determined that the moose had been reportedly shot and left to spoil, without any attempts to recover it.

Officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the MNRF or crime stoppers.

Earlier this week, the ministry released a statement about two abandoned bull moose that were found near Manitouwadge, Ont.