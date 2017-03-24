A rural area in northwestern Ontario finally has the 911 service that volunteers have been working to obtain for close to five years.

Niobe Lake, an unorganized area east of Atikokan, Ont. officially launched its new service at the beginning of March.

Residents raised the money to set up the service themselves, at a price tag of a little more than $100,000.

It was a big ask for a sparsely populated area, said Matt Eady, the Niobe Lake Fire Chief.

"We had to sell it to people," he said.

Yard sales, bake sales and auctions were among the fundraisers held to raise the money needed for 911 service in the Niobe Lake area. (Matt Eady)

Volunteers turned to fundraisers — everything from auctions to bake sales — until they raised enough money to lower the cost to $100 per property.

Most of the money went toward digital mapping of the area, said Eady, so that dispatch operators in other parts of the northwest, and ambulances coming from Atikokan, can easily pinpoint locations.

Money well spent, said Eady, to fill a gap in emergency services for both residents, and highway travellers using cell phones.

"We were finding travellers that dialled 911 after accidents. Sometimes the calls would be answered in Houston, Texas," said Eady.

"So it was creating quite a bit of confusion."

Swifter ambulance service should be another benefit of the new system, he said.

"It's very much an aging population in our area, and anything we could do to help the ambulance was basically the big selling feature."

Matt Eady, Chief of the Niobe Lake Fire Department in northwestern Ontario, looks over a map with Deb Smith, as part of the planning for a new 911 system that launched in the area this year. (Matt Eady)

The 911 service has already received several calls, and Eady said he's pleased to see it's working well, however, he wishes it hadn't been up to individuals to make it happen.

Eady said he'd like to see the provincial government assume responsibility for 911 service, and to fill the gaps in rural areas.

"People's expectations everywhere in the province are that you can dial 911 and somebody will come to help you," he said.

"But that's not the truth in a big portion of the province of Ontario."