More than 10,000 young skiers will be wearing toques next season featuring a drawing by an artist from Thunder Bay, Ont.

Nine-year-old Fenn Dobson has won Cross Country Canada's Jackrabbit toque competition with a drawing of a beaver on skis carrying an Olympic torch.

"I just knew it represents Canada so I just drew it," Dobson told CBC.

Cross Country Canada asked entrants to draw an Olympic-themed picture for the 2018 Olympic season, a spokesperson said.

The organization includes the toques in enrolment kits for its Jackrabbit and Bunnyrabbit skill development programs for children.

Nine-year-old Thunder Bay artist Fenn Dobson said he drew this beaver carrying an Olympic torch because he knew it represents Canada. Cross Country Canada will feature his design on more than 10,000 toques, which it distributes to young skiers in its skill development programs. (Cross Country Ski Canada)

It received more than 200 entries into this year's competition and chose the winner by putting several finalists to a public vote on Facebook​.

Dobson's image scored 279 likes.

Dobson enjoys drawing and often sketches monsters and cartoons, he said.

He's drawn beavers before, but this one was different, he added.

"The ones I drew before were crawling and ... the beaver I drew for the toque competition was standing up so it could have skis on better and it could use poles," he explained.

Dobson is a Grade 4 student at l'École Gron Morgan who skis at the Lappe Nordic Ski Club.

He feels good about getting to see his design on the toques, he said, because he didn't expect to win.

"I felt really happy for myself," Dobson said.