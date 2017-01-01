If a picture says a thousand words, what is a video worth?

Journalists from CBC Thunder Bay produced a large number of videos in 2016 to help illustrate their stories. Those videos were then posted to our Facebook page throughout the year.

Here are the five videos you 'liked' the most, as of Friday Dec. 30, 2016.

5. The Sandy Lake Christmas Parade

The core of CBC Thunder Bay's 2016 Sounds Of the Season special was the delivery of over 4,500 kilograms of food to the Sandy Lake First Nation, in northwestern Ontario's far north.

Superior Morning producer Ron Desmoulins was in the community for the delivery, via a Wasaya Airways plane, but he also took in the community's Santa Claus parade the previous day.

4. Algoma Street artwork

It's not the first time public art has caused a stir in Thunder Bay, but the unveiling of two statues along Algoma Street seemed to provoke a love-it-or-hate-it response.

The installations went in at the end of August, and CBC Thunder Bay's Gord Ellis was there.

3. Grunts

Lance and Landin McFarlane are brothers and hunters from Thunder Bay, Ont.

The two have also developed a throat lozenge they say is aimed at hunters, and made up of natural ingredients found in the bush.

As part of his weekly outdoor column on Superior Morning, Gord Ellis learned more about this made-in-the-north product.

2. Northwestern Ontario elementary school hockey program

Students from Dryden, Kenora and Sioux Lookout are part of a program that's teaching hockey skills to elementary students in select grades in the Keewatin Patricia District School Board.

CBC reporter Jeff Walters travelled to Dryden to find out more about the program — which clearly has the students excited.

1. Ontario's ling king

Any angler dreams of catching the "big one," but for one Thunder Bay teen, that dream became a reality.

Landan Brochu, 18, was fishing on a lake near Nipigon, Ont. when he caught, what's expected to be, the largest ling — or freshwater cod — in the province.

Superior Morning's outdoor columnist Gord Ellis got a closer look.