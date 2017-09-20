Maxine and Angela Santerre aren't about to shy away from a culinary challenge.

The two are the owners of 49 North restaurant in Geraldton, Ont. They opened their restaurant in March, and they're enjoying some success based on the uniqueness of a dining establishment that serves up dishes like shrimp po' boys and chicken and waffles in what is traditionally a fast-food town.

However, the pair is also facing some unique, location-based challenges, such as getting products shipped to their location, Maxine Santerre said.

The bar area of 49 North, a new restaurant in Geraldton. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

We do have our suppliers, and they get us stuff, but a lot of the stuff is special ordered for them, as well," he said. "So we have to plan and coordinate things so far in advance so that the product is here when we need it."

It is a problem experienced by small-town restaurateurs, he said.

"In the city, there's a lot more places you can get things, and they can get them daily, where we get our shipments once a week, so you have to plan," Maxine Santerre said. "And get enough in to last you the week."

The community's been really good, really supportive. - Angela Santerre

Still, Angela Santerre said, the experience so far has been worth it, with the community supporting the new establishment.

"The community's been really good, really supportive," she said. "They let us know when something's not right and we're slipping, which is good."

The pair decided to open 49 North due to a couple of factors, said Angela Santerre, who's originally from New Zealand.

"We're both really passionate about food," she said. "Just seemed like the natural thing to do."

The restaurant area of Geraldton restaurant 49 North. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"I like it up here. The lifestyle's really nice. It's quiet."

Maxine Santerre said the drive to own their own business also played a role.

"We just wanted to work for ourselves, and build ourselves up," he said. "Show people what we can do."