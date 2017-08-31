The PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise has received over $350,000 from the federal government to encourage women to get involved in politics.

The funds are going to be used by PARO, who is partnering with Women in Politics, to encourage women to participate in a political leadership, either in government or on school boards.

Don Rusnak, on behalf of Minister of Status of Women Maryam Monsef, announced the funding at the PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise in Thunder Bay today.

The announcement comes as part of the federal government's $18 million initiative to advance gender equality by supporting grassroots organizations and women in leadership.