Dryden repeats as SIJHL champions

The Superior International Junior Hockey League's (SIJHL) championship trophy is heading back to Dryden.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs won the 2018 Bill Salonen Cup on Saturday, defeating the Thunder Bay North Stars 3-2 in game six of the finals.

It's the second year in a row that the Ice Dogs have won the league championship.

Dryden's Davis named playoff MVP

"I think at the end, it just came down to being a little bit deeper, and maybe a little bit bigger," Dryden team president Mike Sveinson told CBC on Sunday. "We want to try and peak at the right time, and I guess that's something that's occurring — they're getting better as the weeks go on here during the playoffs, which is very fortunate for us."

As for the repeat, Sveinson said "it's kind of sinking in."

He said Dryden is one of the SIJHL's charter franchises, and while this isn't their first league championship — 2018 marks the fourth time the Ice Dogs have won the Bill Salonen Cup — it is the team's first repeat.

Dryden forward Ted Davis was named the SIJHL's most valuable playoff player. Davis contributed eight goals, including three game-winners, and four assists in 10 playoff games.

Dudley-Hewitt cup next

The two teams aren't done with this season of hockey yet, however. Both will play in the Dudley-Hewitt Cup Central Canadian Jr. A championship — Dryden is hosting this year's tournament, which begins May 1.

The four-team tournament will also include the winners of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL) and the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) finals, both of which are best-of-seven series.

In the NOJHL, the Rayside-Balfour Canadians and Cochrane Crunch were tied 2-2 in the series. Meanwhile, the Wellington Dukes are up 3-2 over the Georgetown Raiders in the OHJL finals. All four teams were scheduled to play Sunday, April 22.

The winner of the Dudley-Hewitt Cup will move on to represent the Central Region at the RBC Cup Canadian Jr. A Championship, which runs May 12-20 in Chilliwack, B.C.

Whatever happens beyond the Bill Salonen Cup, though, the Ice Dogs do have some recruiting work to do before next year. The SIJHL, Sveinson said, allows teams to carry nine 20-year-old players on their rosters; this year's Ice Dogs roster has eight, all of which will be moving on from the SIJHL after the season.

"We've already got a solid nucleus in place with the core of players that potentially can return, as well as some new recruits that we've been talking to," he said.