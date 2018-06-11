Thunder Bay announces 2018 Live on the Waterfront lineup
Classified, The Northern Pikes, DJ Shub among performers at free local concert series
A large roster of talented Canadian performers will take the stage in Thunder Bay, Ont., this summer as the city announced its 2018 lineup for Live on the Waterfront.
The annual concert series, which takes place each Wednesday from July 11 to August 29 at Marina Park, is a free event and draws thousands of people to the north side waterfront each year. This year, artists like Classified, The Northern Pikes and DJ Shub will perform, along with a number of local bands and artists.
Two extra dates were also added: June 29 and July 28.
"With changes put in place over the past couple of years, we were able to be recognized as the [best new festival] in the province and we are building on that with our best and most diverse lineup yet," Ash Young, Thunder Bay's cultural development and events supervisor was quoted as saying in a written release.
"This year we've taken it to another level; our waterfront will become a destination for taking in high-quality, free concerts all summer."
The concerts are scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The lineup will feature a number of popular artists including:
- June 29 (special date) – Classified, Logan Staats, Aerialist Sachiko Brayshaw with Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra string quartet, Elijah Will and more
- July 11 – Five Alarm Funk, Martin Blanchet Jazz Quintet, Hunt & Gather
- July 18 – The Northern Pikes, Tourist Bureau, The Roosters
- July 25 – Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, Raine Hamilton String Trio, Zachary Lucky
- July 28 (special date) – Machine de Cirque (Two performances - 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.)
- August 1 – Shred Kelly, Nick Sherman, Jean-Paul De Roover
- August 8 – Breabach, Hillsburn, Pierre Schryer Trio
- August 15 – Dan Davidson, Sykamore, Greenbank
- August 22 – The Zolas, The Treble, Ocean City Defender
- August 29 – DJ Shub, Iskwé, Siedd