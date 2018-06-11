A large roster of talented Canadian performers will take the stage in Thunder Bay, Ont., this summer as the city announced its 2018 lineup for Live on the Waterfront.

The annual concert series, which takes place each Wednesday from July 11 to August 29 at Marina Park, is a free event and draws thousands of people to the north side waterfront each year. This year, artists like Classified, The Northern Pikes and DJ Shub will perform, along with a number of local bands and artists.

Two extra dates were also added: June 29 and July 28.

"With changes put in place over the past couple of years, we were able to be recognized as the [best new festival] in the province and we are building on that with our best and most diverse lineup yet," Ash Young, Thunder Bay's cultural development and events supervisor was quoted as saying in a written release.

"This year we've taken it to another level; our waterfront will become a destination for taking in high-quality, free concerts all summer."

The concerts are scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The lineup will feature a number of popular artists including: