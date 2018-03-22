Female performers top 2018 Thunder Bay Blues Festival line-up

Officials with the Thunder Bay Blues Festival have released the 2018 lineup, and a number of well-known female stars will make up a significant part of the show.

The line-up was officially released Thursday; it diverges from the all-Canadian bills of the past two years.

Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge and Sass Jordan are some of the notable and legendary names on the bill.

Rounding out the list are popular bands like Arkells and Big Wreck, as well as Alan Doyle and Magpie Salute.

Some of the more roots-oriented acts booked include the Blues Brotherhood, Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers, Blackburn and Mary Bridget Davies.

Local acts include the all-female Stones tribute band The Angies, singer Arley Hughes and The Chain, led by powerhouse vocalist Chrissy Klaus. Other hometown bands on the bill include Southern Comfort and the Boardroom Gypsies.

The full line up for the festival can be seen below:

Friday, July 6

Melissa Etheridge (9:30 p.m.)

Big Wreck (8 p.m.)

Sass Jordan (6:45 p.m.)

The Angies (5:30 p.m.)

Arley Hughes (4:15 p.m.)

Saturday, July 7

Sarah McLachlan (9:30 p.m.)

Sheryl Crow (7:15 p.m.)

Arkells (5:30 p.m.)

Mindi Abair and the Bone Shakers (4:15 p.m.)

The Blues Brotherhood (3 p.m.)

Spencer MacKenzie Band (1:45 p.m.)

Boardroom Gypsies (12:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 8