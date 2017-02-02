Organizers, mushers and sled dogs were feeling the effects of Mother Nature over the past few days during the 2017 running of the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

The race, which wraps up Thursday, is the longest in the lower 48 states and sees dozens of mushers race up to 600 kilometres over a maximum of four days.

But recent warm weather — sometimes featuring above-freezing temperatures — decreased the snow pack to the point where there was almost not enough to race on, said Jason Rice, one of the race directors.

"I mean, we had some scary days where we were watching rain and 40s [degrees Fahrenheit] all up and down the Arrowhead here, and it was looking very iffy," he said.

Brian Bergen, a racer from Sioux Lookout, Ont., said the hard trails resulting from the snow melt combined with the terrain, meant a fast race.

"With all the hills, they say if you can do the long Beargrease, you can do the Iditarod," he said, referring to the famous race in Alaska, for which the Beargrease serves as a qualifier.

The race features full and mid-distance courses that run along the western shore of Lake Superior from the Canada-United States border to just north of Duluth, Minn. The event is named after a local mail carrier, John Beargrease, who used a dogsled to deliver packages in the late 1800s.

Canadian content

Leanne Bergen, Brian's daughter and another noted musher from Sioux Lookout, was one of the Canadians who raced the mid-distance portion. She said the event is tough, mainly because of all the hills in the Sawtooth Mountains.

"It was a long last five miles because I was kind of battling it out with a different musher," she said.

"So I was pretty happy to cross the finish line ahead of her."

Jason Rice is a race director with the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

Bergen finished eighth in the mid-distance race.

Rice said it's not surprising that so many Canadians take part in the event.

"Canadians are a big part of the whole mushing community in general so it stands to reason that we would get quite a few here," he said.