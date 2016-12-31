For your holiday reading pleasure, we've compiled a list of the ten most viewed stories of 2016, as chosen by you, the CBC audience. Enjoy!
#10. 'There is a threat to the aircraft,' WestJet pilot tells passengers after bomb threat
On August 4, the RCMP had received a threat that there was an explosive device aboard WestJet Flight 142 from Vancouver. Just after 10:30 p.m., the plane was directed to land in a secure area at the Thunder Bay airport, and police mobilized on the ground.
Passengers aboard WestJet Flight 142 recounts uncertainty as plane boarded by police after emergency landing
#9. 'It's not right, it's racist': First Nations woman criticizes Thunder Bay police response to alleged rape
"I was raped and beat up and the cops didn't do anything," Jessica Raven told CBC News in June. "One of my friends was raped, a white woman, now they want to talk to me?"
Indigenous woman says police took a statement, didn't follow up until non-Indigenous woman was assaulted
#8. Thunder Bay police criticized for response to indigenous woman found naked on city street
"I think it's because my daughter is First Nations and is a drug addict and that's already two strikes against her, and this man who attempted to kill her is not First Nations," said the mother of a woman who was found naked, yelling for help on a Thunder Bay street on March 10.
Witness says woman told police a man tried to kill her, but police say no grounds for laying charges
#7. Pikangikum First Nation fire kills 3 children, 6 adults
In March, a house fire that killed six adults and three children brought much grief to a northwestern Ontario First Nation.
Cause of fire on remote reserve in northwestern Ontario not yet clear
#6. First Nations losing 'babies' to suicide, chief says after 10-year-old dies
In January, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and chiefs of 49 First Nations from northern Ontario called for emergency relief after five young people died by suicide in their communities during the previous month.
Suicide rate for children under 15 in some Ontario First Nations more than 50 times the national average
#5. First Nations teen solves remote community's drinking water problems
For nearly his entire life, 19-year-old Quentin Rae has dealt with boil water advisories in his home at North Spirit Lake First Nation. Last spring, he took matters into his own hands.
He just graduated from high school, now this teen is running the water plant in North Spirit Lake
#4. First Nations man drags oxygen tank 1000 km on a toboggan in health care protest
Norman Shewaybick walked for more than 1,000 kilometres along the winter ice roads north of Thunder Bay, Ont. in March to finish a 17-day trip.
Norman Shewaybick says his wife died after the oxygen supply ran out at the local nursing station
#3. Police altercation with First Nations girl in Kenora caught on video weeks before her death
Azraya Kokopenace was last seen leaving the Kenora hospital, alone, late at night on April 15, according to police. She was found dead two days later in the woods nearby.
Coroner's office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kokopenace's death
#2. New Gord Downie work devoted to First Nations boy who died running away from residential school
"Chanie haunts me. His story is Canada's story," Downie said from Marten Falls First Nation at Ogoki Post on September 9.
Chanie Wenjack's story 'haunts me,' Tragically Hip lead singer says
#1. Ontario's Nipigon River bridge fails, severing Trans-Canada Highway
In January, a newly constructed bridge in northwestern Ontario heaved apart, closing the Trans-Canada highway — the only road connecting Eastern and Western Canada.
'This is the one place in Canada where there is only one road, one bridge across the country'