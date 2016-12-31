For your holiday reading pleasure, we've compiled a list of the ten most viewed stories of 2016, as chosen by you, the CBC audience. Enjoy!

#10. 'There is a threat to the aircraft,' WestJet pilot tells passengers after bomb threat

On August 4, the RCMP had received a threat that there was an explosive device aboard WestJet Flight 142 from Vancouver. Just after 10:30 p.m., the plane was directed to land in a secure area at the Thunder Bay airport, and police mobilized on the ground.

Passengers aboard WestJet Flight 142 recounts uncertainty as plane boarded by police after emergency landing

WestJet currently expires unused miles after five years -- a practice that won't be allowed according to Ontario's new legislation. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

#9. 'It's not right, it's racist': First Nations woman criticizes Thunder Bay police response to alleged rape

"I was raped and beat up and the cops didn't do anything," Jessica Raven told CBC News in June. "One of my friends was raped, a white woman, now they want to talk to me?"

Indigenous woman says police took a statement, didn't follow up until non-Indigenous woman was assaulted

"I think these cops are racist," says Jessica Raven who says Thunder Bay police ignored her report of being raped. (Jody Porter/CBC)

#8. Thunder Bay police criticized for response to indigenous woman found naked on city street

"I think it's because my daughter is First Nations and is a drug addict and that's already two strikes against her, and this man who attempted to kill her is not First Nations," said the mother of a woman who was found naked, yelling for help on a Thunder Bay street on March 10.

Witness says woman told police a man tried to kill her, but police say no grounds for laying charges

A woman was found naked and calling for help on this street near the rail way tracks on the north side of Thunder Bay, Ont. around midnight on March 10. Thunder Bay police say there is no evidence to support a criminal charge. (Jody Porter/CBC)

#7. Pikangikum First Nation fire kills 3 children, 6 adults

In March, a house fire that killed six adults and three children brought much grief to a northwestern Ontario First Nation.

Cause of fire on remote reserve in northwestern Ontario not yet clear

Nine people are believed to have died in a house fire on Pikangikum First Nation. Ontario Provincial Police Const. Diana Cole said the fire broke out late Tuesday night in the remote community near the Manitoba-Ontario border that's been plagued by suicides. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Kyle Peters)

#6. First Nations losing 'babies' to suicide, chief says after 10-year-old dies

In January, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and chiefs of 49 First Nations from northern Ontario called for emergency relief after five young people died by suicide in their communities during the previous month.

Suicide rate for children under 15 in some Ontario First Nations more than 50 times the national average

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler leads the grand entry for a meeting of 49 chiefs from northern Ontario in Thunder Bay, Ont., this week. (Jody Porter/CBC)

#5. First Nations teen solves remote community's drinking water problems

For nearly his entire life, 19-year-old Quentin Rae has dealt with boil water advisories in his home at North Spirit Lake First Nation. Last spring, he took matters into his own hands.

He just graduated from high school, now this teen is running the water plant in North Spirit Lake

Quentin Rae, 19, tests at water sample at the North Spirit Lake First Nation in his new role as water plant operator. (Jody Porter/CBC)

#4. First Nations man drags oxygen tank 1000 km on a toboggan in health care protest

Norman Shewaybick walked for more than 1,000 kilometres along the winter ice roads north of Thunder Bay, Ont. in March to finish a 17-day trip.

Norman Shewaybick says his wife died after the oxygen supply ran out at the local nursing station

Norman Shewaybick kneels at the doorstep of the Health Canada nursing station beside the toboggan carrying an oxygen tank that he dragged more than 500 kilometres along the ice road. Shewaybick says his wife died after the oxygen supply here ran out. (Jody Porter/CBC)

#3. Police altercation with First Nations girl in Kenora caught on video weeks before her death

Azraya Kokopenace was last seen leaving the Kenora hospital, alone, late at night on April 15, according to police. She was found dead two days later in the woods nearby.

Coroner's office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kokopenace's death

VIDEO: Police try to restrain Azraya Kokopenace in March, 20162:59

#2. New Gord Downie work devoted to First Nations boy who died running away from residential school

"Chanie haunts me. His story is Canada's story," Downie said from Marten Falls First Nation at Ogoki Post on September 9.

Chanie Wenjack's story 'haunts me,' Tragically Hip lead singer says

#1. Ontario's Nipigon River bridge fails, severing Trans-Canada Highway

In January, a newly constructed bridge in northwestern Ontario heaved apart, closing the Trans-Canada highway — the only road connecting Eastern and Western Canada.

'This is the one place in Canada where there is only one road, one bridge across the country'