Writers across the northwestern Ontario region are once again given the opportunity to flex their story-telling skills during the annual Northwestern Ontario Writer's Workshop writing contest.

"Each year NOWW's annual writing contest does something bigger and better," said contest coordinator Jodene Wylie, "if you're a reader or a writer, we want to impress you and motivate you to pull out that pen, pull up to your computer and get writing."

The first day of 2018 officially kicked off the 20th annual writing contest with five categories to enter, including poetry, short fiction, historical fiction, creative non-fiction, and the Bill MacDonald Prize for Prose.

"One of NOWW's goals this year was to bring some of the best authors from across Canada to judge our writing contest," Wylie said in a written statement on Thursday

Some of the judges this year includes Governor General Award winner and parliamentary poet, George Elliott Clarke as well as Ross King, the author of Leonardo and the Last Supper.

According to Wylie more than 160 writers from across the country participated in the writing contest last year and despite the tough competition, Wylie recommends anyone with a story to enter as the contest provides writers with more than just the opportunity to win an award.

"[The] writing contest provides writers with the opportunity to express themselves and experiment with new ideas, concepts and genres," Wylie said.

The contest closes on March 31, 2018 and the winners will be announced at the NOWW Literary Gala on May 5, 2018.

Contest details including information on this year's judges can be found on the NOWW's website.