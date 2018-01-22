Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have arrested and charged a 17-year-old man with possession of property over $5000 early Monday morning.

Police released a media statement on Jan 22 saying that at 2:15 a.m. an officer on general patrol observed a vehicle being driven by a young man who was believed to be an unlicensed driver.

Police said when the officer conducted a traffic stop at Arthur Street and the Expressway, the driver identified himself and advised the officer that he took the vehicle from the County Park area.

Once it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen, police said they contacted the registered owner and returned the undamaged vehicle.

The 17-year-old man was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, police said.

He appeared in court and was remanded into custody.