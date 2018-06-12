Live

The Long-term Care Homes Public Inquiry: Day 6 LIVE

A year after Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to killing 8 nursing home patients, the province begins hearing from witnesses on the safety and security of residents in long-term care facilities.

A year after Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to killing 8 nursing home patients, the province begins hearing from witnesses on the safety and security of residents in long-term care facilities. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories