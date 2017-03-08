One of the main proponents behind a plan to build a new Sudbury arena is pleased with a recent city council decision to move the development forward.
"I was very excited," Zulich said about the outcome of Tuesday's council meeting.
"This is in complete alignment with what our plans were."
The facility would become the new home to the Sudbury Wolves Ontario Hockey League team, which is owned by Zulich.
He wants to build a 6,000-seat arena on the Kingsway called True North Strong, which is not far off from the 5,800 seat venue that consultants from PricewaterhouseCoopers have recommended.
'Keep our foot on the gas'
However, True North Strong is supposed to have multiple ice pads and consultants have suggested that the city go with just one.
Zulich said he is willing to explore options with the city.
Consultants are expected to recommend a site for the future facility by the summer, and then start a bidding process after that.
Zulich told CBC News he hopes council can award a contract for the project before the 2018 municipal election.
"We can't be so patient as to miss this opportunity that we have in this time," Zulich said.
"We just can't relax. We have to keep our foot on the gas and we need to get this thing done in the next four months. And an RFP has to come out so that it can be awarded by Christmas."
