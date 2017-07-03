Two young people are facing a total of eight charges after allegedly escaping and assaulting staff at the Nipissing Detention Centre in North Bay, Ont.

The pair allegedly injured two staff members on July 1 shortly after midnight., according to North Bay Police, then took off after stealing a detention centre vehicle and other items.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two accused were located sometime later while driving on Highway 17 West, and arrested with the assistance of Ontario Provincial Police, Anishinabek and West Nipissing Police Services.

The youth are facing:

One count of escape lawful custody

One count of robbery

One count of assault

One count of choking

One count of mischief

One count of theft of motor vehicle

One count of possession of property obtained by crime

One of the youths was also charged with failing to comply with sentence

The two accused were held for a bail hearing on July 1, and remanded into custody.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.