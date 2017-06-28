A young person is facing assault charges in connection to road rage last week in Sudbury, Ont.

In a news release, Sudbury Police said the incident happened Friday evening on the Kingsway at Barrydowne Road, involving a white pick up truck and a blue car.

The two vehicles travelled from the intersection to Kings Buffet restaurant on the the Kingsway, where they both pulled into the parking lot.

An altercation broke out between the two parties, the release said.

The restaurant was busy with patrons at the time and there were a number of witnesses to the incident.

Sudbury police said a male youth was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he is too young to be named.

The accused will appear in youth court at a later date.