Teenagers in Sudbury can soon learn how to create a website or design their own video games through a new digital literacy and coding program offered by the YMCA.

The program is part of a province-wide pilot project to tackle underrepresentation in science and technology, by breaking down barriers for young people interested in the field.

"It's definitely an area that's growing in terms of professions moving forward, so by introducing kids to it now, [it] will help our economy in the future," said Kendra MacIsaac, the general manager of health, fitness and aquatics for YMCA Sudbury.

The Brookfield Institute, an organization that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship, is spearheading the program in six communities across the province.

Kendra MacIsaac is the general manager of health, fitness and aquatics at the YMCA in Sudbury. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

The program is open to young people between the ages of 12 and 15. MacIsaac added the two-year project is fully funded, meaning that there is no cost to participants.

Creating a safe space

"We just want to create a space that is open to everybody, that doesn't have any barriers, that everyone feels welcome in," said program instructor Emma Tomini.

"Because that is one of the main problems affecting science, technology and engineering jobs and roles right now, is that they're so underrepresented in women and Indigenous people and people of colour."

Tomini said students will have the chance to learn the basics of coding by building web pages, designing, video games and even learning how to hack.

She added that learning to code is especially valuable for young people, who are surrounded by technology in their everyday life.

"So we're using it all the time, and that's really what digital literacy is. It's being able to integrate these technologies into our lives, being able to understand them more critically, be better digital users and part of that, a huge part of that, is understanding code and understanding how these things work," Tomini said.

"It is so creative and if they feel like there's something missing in the digital space, they feel underrepresented, or they have an idea that they haven't seen online yet — being able to code gives you that power."