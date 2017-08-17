Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) announced on Thursday that it will conduct a new independent study to analyze the possible linkage between McIntyre Powder exposure and neurological disease.

Tens of thousands of miners were told to protect their lungs from silicosis by inhaling aluminum dust between the 1930s and 1970s.

Janice Martell heads a project to document cases of workers who may have developed medical conditions from McIntyre Powder.

"My concern is that my miners are dying," Martell says.

"I went public with this in 2015, and I've had 27 of them die during that time period — my dad included. It's hard to see them die without answers."

Janice Martell continues to speak with miners exposed to McIntyre Powder to examine a potential link between the fine aluminum dust and neurological disorders. (CBC)

Study results expected in late 2019

WSIB did not find a link between McIntyre exposure and the development of adverse health conditions when it commissioned Intrinsik to independently research existing science with respect to aluminum powder in 2016.

But questions remain.

The WSIB has now commissioned employees from the Occupational Cancer Research Centre to study historical records — including mining files on more than 90,000 Ontario employees — to examine whether there is an increased risk of neurological disease.

The board expects the results of the study to be available in late 2019.

Currently, there are 53 pending registered claims with the WSIB related to McIntyre Powder exposure.