A North Bay hockey mom says she's getting a sense of what makes the World Junior Hockey championships so special to a lot of Canadians.

Colleen Point, whose son Colton is one of Team Canada's goalies, said people have been stopping her in public just to show their appreciation.

"I think as the last couple days have unfolded, I'm getting my brain around it," Point said. "I've read articles about [Colton,] and it's starting to feel more real."

The tournament, made up players under the age of 20 representing 10 international teams, has long been a favourite of Canadian hockey fans.

"I think all of North Bay is excited. You can feel it when you're talking to people," Point said. "So many people have told me that's the only tournament I watch. I don't think I realized what a big deal the World Juniors really was until now."

North Bay's Colton Point takes warm up shots before Team Canada's game against Finland in the World Junior Hockey Championships. (Colleen Point)

The quick turnaround time from training camp to the actual tournament kept the Point family on their toes, she added. Although she said she and her husband Gary are good planners, the demands of preparing for the tournament was a strain.

That's a bit of advice she'd like pass on to other parents who will be in the same boat in coming years.

"Suddenly you're booking tickets and deciding on hotels, there's a lot of layers to be considered," Point said. "We just realized we were going to have to be flexible."

The timing of the tournament can play havoc with a family's plans, as well. Preliminary games start before Christmas and end after New Years' Day.

Colton, who attends Colgate University in New York State, will still have some time before class to visit with his family.

"We've always had big family meals and lots of family time, and this is the first year Colton [wasn't] home at Christmas," she said. "As much as I'm going to miss that, the trade off is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

"And that's okay."

