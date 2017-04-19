Justice Edward Gareau has delayed Robert Wood's charter application until June 1, saying both sides did not file the proper paperwork in time for an April decision.

The application was expected to be heard in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., today in an attempt to stay charges against Robert Wood — two months after closing remarks were made in his trial.

The former engineer declared the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake, Ont., structurally sound after conducting a visual inspection in April 2012.

Two months later on June 23, 2012, a portion of the shopping centre's rooftop parking deck caved in, and killed Lucie Aylwin, 37, and Doloris Perizzolo, 74, and severely injured Jean-Marie Marceau, 80.

Defence lawyer Robert MacRae is arguing that it took too long for Wood's case to go to trial.

Wood was arrested on Jan. 31, 2014 and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

His trial began 32 months later on Sept. 6, 2016.