Sudbury police say they're investigating a trio of incidents this week that involved women being assaulted or threatened while walking alone in the city.

In all instances, police said the alleged attacker was a male, but so far, no direct links have yet been made to a single possible offender.

Two of the women were reportedly assaulted — one on Sunday around 1:00 a.m. and one on Monday around 11:00 p.m.— according to a written release from the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

On Sunday, police said a woman suffered minor injuries due to being punched twice in the face. Police reported she was approached by a male on Elm Street downtown who demanded money, and was assaulted after telling him she didn't have any.

A similar incident reportedly took place Monday on Lamothe Street in New Sudbury near Cambrian College, when a 19-year-old woman was allegedly approached by a man and pushed to the ground.

He demanded money, according to police, and when the woman said she didn't have any, the male suspect reportedly punched and kicked her. She also suffered minor injuries, police said.

In that incident, the suspect is being described as having a medium build and wearing a dark coat and pants.

A third woman was also reportedly approached downtown on Monday around 1:00 a.m. on Elm Street by a man wielding a knife.

In that incident, police reported she was able to scream for help and the man ran away.