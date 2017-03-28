In their first playoff game on home ice since the 2013-14 season, the Sudbury Wolves are expected to come out hard for their home fans, says head coach Dave Matsos.

But Matsos told CBC's Morning North the key to the team's success for the rest of the series will be about controlling their emotions.

"I think you saw in game one [Oshawa] outshot us 12-1 in the first period, they were riding their crowd, riding the emotions."

Matsos said the players sometimes have a tendency to get caught up in the moment.

"[You see this] when someone starts bickering or chirping," he said. "Suddenly the [player's] emotions take over, and we're in the penalty box. We're tough, we've got a ton of layer and grit. But those layers don't matter if you don't manage your emotions."

Sokolov finished the regular season with 48 goals - making him second in the league in goals scored. And we loved every single one of them 👌🏼 A post shared by Sudbury Wolves (@sudburywolvesohl) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Matsos also said the team will likely be trying to impress the home crowd, especially after a two-year playoff drought. The Wolves were eliminated two years ago in the first round by the Barrie Colts.

"Sudbury has been waiting for this team to be a playoff team," Matsos said. "We work and play hard. I call it a sandpaper style. We're just gritty. We hit people. We grind it out. We gotta stay disciplined, that's the only thing."

Even with the playoff atmosphere in the Sudbury Arena, Matsos said he's not feeling much extra pressure at game time.

"[The players] know what my expectations are, and the systems we've implemented repeatedly in practice," he said. "They've been told and know what to do."

"As a coach, it's almost a decompress on game days because the preparation work has all been done. It's fun to sit back and watch them."