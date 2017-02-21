Provincial police in Sault Ste. Marie say 49-year-old Kelly Kalesa of Goulais River is dead after her snowmobile got stuck overnight.

Police say Kalesa left her house by snowmobile on the afternoon of February 14, wearing only light clothing. On her return trip, the snowmobile became stuck.

Kalesa was found the next morning in a small snow shelter by a passing snowmobiler, who attempted first aid before seeking help.

Police said at the time she was discovered, the temperature was -10 degrees Celsius.

Kalesa was taken to hospital, but she later died of her injuries.

Provincial police are reminding snowmobilers to file a ride plan before leaving home, carry a reliable communications device and a personal tracking unit.

Police say snowmobilers should also ride with a survival kit, spare parts and a tow rope.