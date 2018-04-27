A jury trial in Gore Bay has ended with the three accused entering guilty pleas to lesser charges this week.

Three people had been charged in connection with the death of Percy Simon, 33, in Wikwemikong.

Police found his body outside a house on the morning of May 17, 2015.

Robert Travis Wemigwans, 31, had pleaded not guilty to second degree murder at the start of the trial, but then pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was sentenced to seven years in jail, with credit for pre-trial custody.

Byron Joseph Kagige, 56, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder, but changed his pleas to guilty for aggravated assault. He's to be sentenced September 28.

Tammy Lou Elaine Trudeau, 43, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter but guilty to assault causing bodily harm and was sentenced to nine months in jail, plus two years probation.

There has been a publication ban on the evidence presented at trial .



