Twenty years after a judge ruled that an Indigenous community is entitled to land, the chief of the community says the issue remains unresolved.

Duke Peltier, the chief of Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve on Manitoulin Island says in 1998, a judge ruled that the Anishinabe are entitled to the land that covers dozens of islands in northern Georgian Bay from Killarney to Parry Sound.

Peltier says the community was once a bustling economic centre.

Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve Chief Duke Peltier. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

"We know that the return of these lands back into our control is that we would be able to implement our economic strategy which is investments into tourism," he said.

"We've been very patient and we hope that the process is as quick as possible but as I say we've been very patient to date."

Final report expected

Alison McLaren, a senior negotiator with the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, says a final report is in the works but she doesn't know when it will be made public.

"There's a number of technical survey issues to resolve and then we're also continuing to engage with the public and the comments that we've heard from individuals and the public interest groups," she said.

She says issues with private landowners in the area are ongoing, noting the province will not take away private property to settle land claims.

She adds that with a provincial election pending, things are at a standstill.